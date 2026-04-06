Monday PM Forecast: A chilly night in store, just ahead of another spring warmup

Returning sunshine and comfortable temperatures are making for a pleasant start to the week. However, expect a gradual return to a more typical spring feel as the week wears on.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As skies clear out, temperatures will drop rather quickly throughout the night. With temperatures falling into the 50s before midnight, expect a chilly morning low in the mid-40s by sunrise. Jackets may be needed to start on Tuesday, but not by the afternoon. Highs will peak in the upper 70s under a mixture of sun and high clouds. A slight east-northeasterly breeze will keep the air feeling fresh.

Up Next: An upper-level disturbance will swing through on Wednesday. While initial forecasts called for a corresponding uptick in afternoon pop-up storms, new data reveal that dry air might be a little more stubborn to leave. This would keep storm coverage spottier, if anything can develop altogether. There will be a little more moisture to work with on Thursday, but still, the majority of the action should set up along the coast and over the Atchafalaya Basin. Meanwhile, highs will climb back toward 80° with lows settling closer to 60°.

That warming trend will continue into the weekend, when the air may start feeling a little stickier. Ordinarily, this would support more storm development, but a building ridge of high pressure aloft will work against storms over the weekend. So ironically, this may save more outdoor plans by keeping storms fewer and farther between.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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