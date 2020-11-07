Woman arrested for stealing Confederate flag from home

Image via: wwltv.com

HARAHAN – A woman is in jail after police said she stole a Confederate flag in front of a home.

According to authorities, 18-year-old Madelyn Christina was caught on surveillance video in front of a home where the flag went missing.

When contacted by police, Christina told officers that she stole the flag because it was racist. When officers went to retrieve the flag from Christina’s car, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.

Christina was charged with possession of various drugs, flag desecration and theft.