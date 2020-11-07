66°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for stealing Confederate flag from home
HARAHAN – A woman is in jail after police said she stole a Confederate flag in front of a home.
According to authorities, 18-year-old Madelyn Christina was caught on surveillance video in front of a home where the flag went missing.
When contacted by police, Christina told officers that she stole the flag because it was racist. When officers went to retrieve the flag from Christina’s car, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.
Christina was charged with possession of various drugs, flag desecration and theft.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in...
-
Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee meets virtually to discuss job requirements, options for...
-
Officials moving forward with search for next LSU president
-
Neighbors brace for closure of Shell refinery