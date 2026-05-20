Man injured in mall shooting holds walk-through with police less than a month after mass shooting

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Special Olympics athlete walked with law enforcement through the Mall of Louisiana on Wednesday, less than a month after he was injured in a mass shooting there.

Donnie Guillory, a local soccer player, was one of six people shot at the mall food court on April 22. Guillory was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent multiple surgeries.

On Wednesday, he joined BRPD officers, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies and Louisiana State Troopers in a walk-through of the mall. Police said they expressed their support for him and went to familiar shops within the mall to ensure he feels safe.