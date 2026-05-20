Ascension Parish Schools implementing mandatory transparent bag policy for students starting in August

GONZALES — Starting in August, Ascension Parish Schools will require all students to use fully transparent backpacks, a move they say coincides with their implementation of weapon detection systems.

Students of all grade levels will no longer be able to have colored, tinted, iridescent or patterned backpacks, as well as backpacks with logos, patches, decals or stickers that obstruct visibility of the contents.

Students in elementary schools are required to have clear bags, but middle and high school students can have mesh backpacks.

The new guidelines also say that students may continue to bring a non-transparent small hand-held clutch or privacy bag for personal items.

"In addition, band instrument cases and non-transparent, sport-specific athletic bags will still be permitted, but they will be subject to daily inspection," school officials said on Monday.

Water bottles will also be restricted to being clear on school campuses.

Assumption Parish is implementing a similar policy at the start of the 2026-27 school year as well.