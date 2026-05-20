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28-year-old man killed in shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard, coroner confirms
BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old man died following a shooting at The Athlete's Foot on Florida Boulevard, the East Baton Rouge coroner confirmed.
Officials identified Na’Quail Weaver, 28, as the deceased.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 3:07 p.m. on May 14, where they located Weaver suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
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On Saturday, Deandre Selmon, 26, turned himself in with his attorney. He was initially booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.
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