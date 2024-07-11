Woman arrested for allegedly crashing ex's car, shooting at vehicle multiple times

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman for attempted murder after she purposely crashed her ex-boyfriend's car before allegedly shooting at it.

Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department said Ashley Washington, 39, was arrested Wednesday. She was booked for attempted second-degree murder amid other charges after reportedly driving the victim's car to his house and threatening him.

The victim went inside to try and get away from Washington. She then drove the victim's vehicle away before purposely crashing it at 77th Avenue and Nottingham Street.

Washington used a gun and shot multiple times through the car's windshield. She told officers this was because the driver's door was broken and she could not get out, but arrest documents said the door was fully functional.

Washington was arrested Wednesday for attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, and illegal use of weapons.