86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for allegedly concealing income, defrauding Medicaid out of $72K

2 hours 8 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 12:27 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A Hammond woman was arrested for defrauding Medicaid out of more than $72,000, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said. 

Shuna Singleton, 56, allegedly reported that her husband was no longer a household member to lower her income on paper and qualify for Medicaid, the AG said. 

Documents say that from July 1, 2019, to July 31, 2025, Singleton received $72,442 in benefits.

Trending News

She was arrested and booked for two counts each of government benefits fraud and filing false public records. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days