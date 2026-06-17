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Woman arrested for allegedly concealing income, defrauding Medicaid out of $72K
HAMMOND - A Hammond woman was arrested for defrauding Medicaid out of more than $72,000, Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said.
Shuna Singleton, 56, allegedly reported that her husband was no longer a household member to lower her income on paper and qualify for Medicaid, the AG said.
Documents say that from July 1, 2019, to July 31, 2025, Singleton received $72,442 in benefits.
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She was arrested and booked for two counts each of government benefits fraud and filing false public records.
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