Woman arrested after setting house on fire with mom, baby inside

SLIDELL - A woman was arrested Monday after setting her home on fire with her mother and 4-month-old baby inside.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Brandy Juan set fire to her home on Jay Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday after an argument with her mother.

Deputies said her mother was inside the home at the time and was unharmed, but Juan's 4-month-old son suffered minor burns.

Juan left the residence before firefighters and deputies arrived, but was taken into custody Monday and booked for two counts of aggravated arson, one count of child desertion and one count of cruelty to juveniles.