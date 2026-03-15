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Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on 70th Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on 70th Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to the department, fire crews arrived around 1:45 a.m. to find a vacant home with flames showing through the roof. While crews were able to extinguish the fire, the home was considered a total loss.
Fire officials said the home was not connected to any utilities at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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The Baton Rouge Fire Department reminded residents that vacant homes can present safety hazards and may become targets for vandalism. Property owners are encouraged to secure vacant buildings and report any suspicious activity.
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