Woman arrested after allegedly setting trash fire at Greenwell Springs Road motel over weekend
BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of setting a fire at a Greenwell Springs Road hotel was arrested over the weekend.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators said they were called to the Shed-Dran Motel around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in response to a small trash fire that motel occupants had already extinguished.
Investigators later learned that Angel Barker, 36, set the fire, BRFD said. She admitted to setting a piece of paper on fire before leaving the property.
Barker was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on aggrvated arson charges.
