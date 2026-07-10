TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6:45a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Old South Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Louise St/Exit 155C; CLEARED

7:25a: The right lane is blocked on I-12 West past Drusilla Lane due to a crash. Congestion has reached Airline Highway at this time.