Woman arrested, accused of attempting to run over victim

Wednesday, August 07 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a woman they say tried to run over a victim over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning a trooper with Louisiana State Police was flagged down by a male victim who said someone had tried to run him over. The driver was identified as Charon Bougere.

The victim provided a description of the suspect's vehicle and moments later, Bougere's vehicle was seen on LA 1. Authorities tried to pull over the vehicle, but Bougere refused to stop.

The chase eventually ended near Napoleonville.

Bougere was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer by flight, driving without a driver's license, and speeding.

