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Livingston deputies: Officials working vehicle hit by train on Milton Road

1 hour 36 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2026 May 30, 2026 May 30, 2026 4:06 PM May 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they are working a train versus a vehicle on Milton Road at Burgess Avenue.

Officials said first responders are on scene and railroad officials were notified.

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No information was immediately available regarding injuries.

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