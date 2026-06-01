17 days until the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

SAINT GEORGE — The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway is 17 days away, with one lucky winner set to walk away with a brand-new home on Oak Colony Drive.

The home, built by Alvarez Construction, features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,000 square feet of living space. It is valued at $500,000.

A total of 13,200 tickets were originally available for the fundraiser; however, tickets are going fast.

Anyone who buys a ticket before next Friday will also be entered to win free gas for a year.

The drawing takes place on June 18.

Tickets can be purchased here.