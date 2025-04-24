Woman accused of threatening Baton Rouge Police after fatal shooting on Sunday arrested

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after allegedly threatening Baton Rouge Police following an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Sunday.

Yushika Vallian, 31, is accused of making a series of threats on social media, via email and over the phone after the fatal Gwenadele Avenue shooting.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Super 6 Inn & Suites. Officers say Vallian and other suspects forced their way into the motel's office and assaulted the manager.

BRPD said that there was then an exchange of gunfire and 34-year-old Kevin Vallian was shot before being brought to the hospital where he later died.

The officers, who were not identified, were placed on administrative leave, WBRZ previously reported.

Yushika Vallian was arrested in Opelousas and will be extradited to Baton Rouge. Additional charges will be added for the threats made to BRPD, officials noted.