Couple accused of shooting restaurant worker over order dispute arrested in Texas

HOUSTON - A couple was arrested in Houston as fugitives after the boyfriend allegedly shot a Baton Rouge restaurant owner over an order dispute.

Daylin Woods and his girlfriend, Savannah Spears, ordered a to-go meal from LJK Roun2 Cafe on Feb. 2. After he paid and left with food, Woods reportedly called the restaurant to say that his meal was wrong.

A warrant says Woods and Spears went back to the cafe and "became loud, confrontational, and began using profane and threatening language."

Woods allegedly put a gun on the counter while continuing to argue. The employee notified the restaurant's owner to call the police. The owner told all of the staff to get into the walk-in freezer while she waited for authorities to arrive.

The owner reportedly told Woods and Spears to leave repeatedly and grabbed her own gun. The warrant says Woods and the owner shot at one another, striking her in the abdomen.

Woods allegedly walked out and shot the building twice before leaving.

Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ shows the pair pulling into the parking lot before walking inside. In the footage, the woman is seen carrying a box while the man holds a handgun at his side. A minute later, the video shows suspects sprinting out of the restaurant.

Woods is wanted in Baton Rouge for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal property damage, while Spears is wanted as a principal to all of those charges.

A court date in Houston for the couple has been set for March 26.