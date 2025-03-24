73°
Woman accused of stealing $10,000 worth of shoes, clothes from Donaldsonville sports store arrested
DONALDSONVILLE — Deputies have arrested a woman accused of stealing $10,000 worth of shoes and clothes from a Donaldsonville sporting goods store.
Katherine Douzat, 37, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 13 burglary of Hibbett Sports on La. 3089. Deputies said that Douzat was one of two suspects in the burglary.
Douzat was arrested Friday on simple burglary and theft charges and was released after she posted an $80,000 bond.
