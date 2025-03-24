73°
Woman accused of stealing $10,000 worth of shoes, clothes from Donaldsonville sports store arrested

3 hours 17 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 10:48 AM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DONALDSONVILLE — Deputies have arrested a woman accused of stealing $10,000 worth of shoes and clothes from a Donaldsonville sporting goods store.

Katherine Douzat, 37, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 13 burglary of Hibbett Sports on La. 3089. Deputies said that Douzat was one of two suspects in the burglary.

Douzat was arrested Friday on simple burglary and theft charges and was released after she posted an $80,000 bond.

