Woman accused of stealing $1,200 in tools arrested after being detained by mounted deputies
PONCHATOULA — A woman was arrested in Ponchatoula over the weekend after she was allegedly caught by mounted deputies stealing during a farming supply store's grand opening.
Theresa Pine, 35, was cited for felony theft after the Saturday incident.
Pine is accused of walking out of a new Tractor Supply location on I-55 Service Road in Ponchatoula with a cart full of tools and equipment she did not purchase.
The store owner then confronted the woman before she ran away. After she took off, two mounted Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office teams chased after Pine. She was then detained until Ponchatoula Police arrived, deputies said.
In total, Pine's cart had more than $1,200 worth of merchandise inside.
