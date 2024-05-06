83°
Woman accused of October bank heist surrenders to FBI

Monday, May 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — A woman indicted in an October 2023 robbery at a Highland Road bank turned herself in to the FBI over the weekend.

Jazmine Johnnie, 22, is accused of robbing the Chase Bank on Highland Road on Oct. 10.

In that holdup, the robber got away with about $3,500 after telling tellers she had a bomb in her purse and her boyfriend as at the bank with an AK-47. The robber demanded $45,000, but was told tellers didn't have any money in their cash drawers.

Johnnie was arrested in November on a state armed robbery charge and released on bond. She was indicted in February in federal court on first-degree robbery and terrorizing.

The FBI asked last week for help locating Johnnie and she surrendered to agents over the weekend.

