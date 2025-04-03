Woman accused of credit card fraud wanted by LSU Campus Police

BATON ROUGE - LSU Campus Police released images of a woman wanted for questioning in connection with several cases of credit card fraud at local stores in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Investigators say the woman is accused of access device fraud and forgery at retail locations throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area. She is known to speak Spanish, according to LSU Police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is urged to contact LSU Police immediately at (225) 578-3231.