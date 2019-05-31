Woman accused of beating victim with bat, attacking officer

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman following a Thursday incident.

At approximately 3:56 p.m. an officer was stopped at a traffic light on Plank Road when they saw a woman hit someone with a silver bat. The woman with the bat was identified as Lina Manuel.

According to the arrest report, Manuel refused to put the bat down when asked by the officer. Authorities say Manuel struggled while authorities tried to arrest her.

Manuel allegedly swung at the assisting officer with a closed fist. Manuel missed.

Authorities charged her with aggravated battery, resisting an officer with force, and attempted battery of a police officer.