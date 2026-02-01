31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver crashed into marked police car along I-10 at Gonzales Burnside

2 hours 32 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 8:46 PM February 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A driver crashed into a marked police unit along Interstate 10 westbound near the Gonzales Burnside exit on Sunday night. 

According to LaDOTD, the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. and blocked all of the westbound lanes. 

State Police said that the officer was not in their vehicle when the crash happened. 

No additional information about the wreck or injuries has been reported. 

Trending News

As of 9:45 p.m., the road is still blocked, and traffic is backed up past the Gonzales exit to La. Highway 30, where drivers are being diverted.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days