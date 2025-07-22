88°
Latest Weather Blog
With heat advisories abound, here's how to keep your furry friends safe this summer
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana summer is in full swing, which means hot pavement, thick, humid air and brutal sun exposure. Humans have ways to keep safe, but there are special ways you can keep your furry friends safe, too.
Representatives from the Companion Animal Alliance spoke with John Pastorek on 2une In Tuesday morning about how you can keep your pets safe from the heat.
CAA will also host a Pet Wellness and Safety Pop-up at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free flea and tick preventatives, shampoo designed for itchy skin and cooling supplies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Bayou Endurance Challenge to raise money for cancer awareness
-
2 the Classroom: Zachary school district working to get employees another raise
-
Sunday Journal: Looking back on the 2016 police ambush that left four...
-
With heat advisories abound, here's how to keep your furry friends safe...
-
'311 and Me' meeting held to teach residents about 311 services in...