71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge set to expire soon

3 hours 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 10:36 AM December 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has gone unclaimed and is set to expire in just a few short weeks. 

The ticket was sold at a Racetrac in Baton Rouge and the winning numbers on it - 09-55-59-66-69 with Powerball 21 - are worth a $50,000 prize. 

The ticket expires at 5 p.m. Jan. 9. 

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.” 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days