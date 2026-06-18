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Winners of 2026 St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes to be drawn during noon, 4 p.m. WBRZ newscasts

2 hours 44 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 6:28 AM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Today's the day!

The winner of the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be selected on WBRZ during the 4 p.m. news, with the winners of the other prizes also being selected during the noon newscast. 

The winners of free groceries for a year valued at $2,500, a $10,000 shopping spree at Home Furniture Plus Bedding and a brand new 2026 Genesis G70, courtesy of All Star Automotive, will all be drawn throughout the news at noon. 

At 4 p.m., Channel 2 will also broadcast the selection of the fundraiser's last chance prize: free gas for a year, courtesy of the Dream Day Foundation. 

But the big moment comes during the second half of the 4 p.m. news, with the winner of a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home on Oak Colony Drive, built by Alvarez Construction and valued at $500,000, being selected. 

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Tune in to WBRZ to see who wins the prizes! 

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