Window murals at Pointe Coupee school showcase students' creativity

MORGANZA - Students at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee have painted several windows

Each is decorated with bright pink, red, and light green. Every mural tells a story about Louisiana and spreading positivity.

The idea to paint the windows came from Saffron Cannon, who teaches math and a class called Talented Art at Stem Magnet Academy. She's in her first year teaching at the school and wanted to get the kids passionate about art.

"I'm a big advocate for the arts. I wanted the kids to just love it. I wanted to open their brains and just get super excited and realize they can unlock their potential," Cannon said.

Cannon decided that the best way to do that was to have the kids paint window murals. She went to the school's leadership with the idea.

"When Miss Cannon came to us with this initial idea, we let her have the school as their pallet," Assistant Principal Bridget Bush said.

"We started in the classroom. I wanted to have them practice in the classroom before I just let them loose in the school," Cannon said.

WBRZ spoke to several students who worked on the murals. They say they've loved the project, as they get to showcase their creativity and spread positivity throughout the school.

"It's given me like a free time to just like take a break from school. We all work together and we all have our things that we enjoy doing," 11th grader Presley Cannon said.

"It's made me feel more confident about myself. I used to think that I could never do something or anything like this," 11th grader Alyssa Kent said.

Teachers say that many students have walked by the murals and wanted to join in creating more of them. School officials already have plans to paint more windows across the school.

"The windows that are already done, the ones right across from them. We're going to do those three windows. We're gonna do a space theme because STEM's motto is 'Eagles rise beyond the stars,'" Cannon said.