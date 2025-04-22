William Carey University's Corporate Boulevard nursing campus opens with advanced simulation tech

BATON ROUGE — William Carey University celebrated a big accomplishment Tuesday as it showed off its new nursing school located on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

WCU rooms were filled with students practicing their nursing skills using simulation dolls. But these simulation dolls were upgraded with new technology that allowed them to have a heart beat, cough or even scream. It was all directed through a pad that the instructors could control.

Undergraduate Director of WCU Roselyn Gilber says this provides great opportunities for their students in clinicals

"Students do experience clinical situations where they go to the hospital and take care of actual patients. Simulation provides that safe space so students can learn something as simple as communication,” Gilber said.

The program has 138 students enrolled at the new Baton Rouge campus.