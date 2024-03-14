81°
Latest Weather Blog
Will Wade, McNeese men's basketball win Southland conference, punch NCAA ticket
LAKE CHARLES - McNeese State men's basketball team defeated Nicholls State 92-76 to win the Southland Conference and finish the Southland tournament with a 30-3 season record in head coach Will Wade's first season.
The NCAA berth is the Cowboys' first in 22 years and the third school Wade has taken to the post-season tournament.
McNeese finished 11-23 prior to hiring Wade. The 19-game turnaround surpasses the 18-game turnaround set last year by Southern Mississippi, which finished 25-8 after a 7-26 record the year before.
Wade, formerly LSU's head coach, served a 10-game suspension to start the season due to infractions from his time at LSU.
Guard Shahada Wells led the Cowboys in scoring with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977