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Baton Rouge watch party celebrates USA soccer win over Australia

41 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 6:20 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Fans gathered at Somewhere Neighborhood Bar on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge to watch the U.S. soccer team take on Australia.

The Americans came away with a 2-0 win in Seattle, securing a spot in the next round of the World Cup.

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The U.S. team has one more group play game, set for next Thursday night in Los Angeles against Turkey.

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