Tangipahoa River flooding forces some Ponchatoula residents to boat to work

PONCHATOULA - Following Tropical Storm Arthur, Watters Road in Tangipahoa Parish was left underwater.

Ryan Palmer and his girlfriend took a boat out Friday morning after the road they would normally drive was underwater.

"6:30 in the morning, still gotta go to work," Palmer said.

Cars and trucks lined Highway 22 to avoid the flooding.

Palmer said this is the third time it has happened in the last few months. For people who live along the river, the preparation starts before the water rises.

"We keep a lot of stuff underneath the houses. I have to go and make sure I tie the trash cans down, make sure I pick up everything, the lawnmowers and put everything on top of the deck," Palmer said.

He says this is the price you pay for living on the Tangipahoa River.

"We still get to enjoy the river too when it's not flooding," Palmer said.