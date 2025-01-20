Wilkinson County preparing for snow storm

CENTERVILLE, MISS. - In Wilkinson County, Mississippi, officials are preparing shelters to take in residents throughout the winter storm.

The Director of Emergency Management in Wilkinson County, Mattie Powell, said they are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

"Everybody is aware of what's going on so it won't surprise us," Powell said. "We are ready. We have a generator if our power goes out, we have snacks, we have cots. I met with the American Red Cross yesterday we have blankets, and we are going to provide warm beverages," Powell said.

She urges residents not to get on the road during the storm and says being on the streets can put you in danger of being stranded for a while.

"There can be a time when we can't come out to assist you and there are going to be 911 calls that are not going to be able to be answered," Powell said. "If you go out and get stuck on the roadway please understand, please have something in your automobile with you to survive at least for a couple of hours, or at least until someone can get to you because this could be a very dangerous situation."



Two shelters are open in Wilkinson County: the Civic Center on Main Street in Centerville, and the Historical Planters on Main Street in Woodville. Both plan to remain open for the duration of the event. To check availability, call 601-645-2828.