Latest Weather Blog
Wildlife and fisheries agents searching for person who illegally shot, killed black bear
RUSTON - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are offering a $6,000 reward for information on a person who reportedly shot and killed a black bear.
The LDWF posted a notice on its social media advertising the reward, saying that agents and biologists found the bear dead along Millie Road in Ruston with a gunshot wound on May 12.
Multiple agencies pitched in to fund the reward, including the Humane Society of the U.S., the Safari Club International Acadiana Chapter, and the Louisiana Operation Game Thief.
LDWF said killing a bear during a closed season brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days. Anyone found guilty of shooting this black bear, LDWF continued, may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the bear totaling $10,000.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at (1-800) 442-2511.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge...
-
Zachary police investigating afternoon shooting; search for gunman expands
-
Tensions rise at EBR schoolboard meeting after promise of 8% staff pay...
-
Pool company a no-show following repair requests
-
USACE to begin the largest study on the Mississippi River
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...