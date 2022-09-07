80°
Wildlife agents arrest two for drug, shrimping violations

Wednesday, September 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TERREBONNE PARISH - Agents on patrol in Oyster Bayou arrested two Louisiana residents for various alleged drug- and shrimp-related violations. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that on Sept. 1 it arrested Hunter Daisy, 29, and Josie Valinsky, 37, for possession of methamphetamine and illegally trying to sell shrimp to a recreational vessel. 

Agents were reportedly on patrol when they saw Daisy and Valinsky selling shrimp out of their vessel. Upon investigation, they found Daisy was operating as an unlicensed fisherman under license revocation. Daisy also allegedly did not possess a fresh products license required to sell his catch, but what he did possess was over 14 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of meth. 

Both Daisy and Valinsky were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

