Latest Weather Blog
Wildlife agents arrest two for drug, shrimping violations
TERREBONNE PARISH - Agents on patrol in Oyster Bayou arrested two Louisiana residents for various alleged drug- and shrimp-related violations.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that on Sept. 1 it arrested Hunter Daisy, 29, and Josie Valinsky, 37, for possession of methamphetamine and illegally trying to sell shrimp to a recreational vessel.
Agents were reportedly on patrol when they saw Daisy and Valinsky selling shrimp out of their vessel. Upon investigation, they found Daisy was operating as an unlicensed fisherman under license revocation. Daisy also allegedly did not possess a fresh products license required to sell his catch, but what he did possess was over 14 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of meth.
Trending News
Both Daisy and Valinsky were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted girls waiting for school bus two...
-
Suspended LSU fraternity ignoring ban, secures off-campus manor despite threats from university
-
Thieves stooping to new low; a fridge feeding the hungry is missing
-
DCFS blames staffing shortage on recent missteps; offers few solutions to committee
-
IRS sends CATS half a million dollar seizure notice, some board members...
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1