Wild fight shows school bus driver spraying student with pepper spray during shoving match

BATON ROUGE - A wild video showed what appears to be a school bus driver using pepper spray on an unruly rider, who is purportedly a school system student.

The video was posted by a social media account "tarahigh_fightzz," an Instagram page that shares videos of fights that happen inside schools.

The video shared Wednesday shows the Tara High campus in the background and a school bus marked East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. The video was posted shortly after school ended for the day.

The video shows a person who appears to be a student, arguing with a bus driver. The student steps onto the bus and seems to grab the driver when the two shove each other and the driver sprays the student with pepper spray.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System sent the following statement Wednesday night:

This matter is currently under investigation by district and law enforcement personnel. At approximately 3:00 PM it appears that a physical altercation took place between a EBRPSS Bus Driver and a high school student. According to recordings, it appears that the altercation began after a student threw a water bottle from the moving bus, the bus driver then stopped the bus to determine who threw the bottle. The driver and several students reported that the student seen in the video then attempted to hit the bus driver who responded by using pepper spray on the student. The employee seen in the video was placed on immediate administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student’s Right and Responsibilities Handbook.