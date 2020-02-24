59°
WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange faces London judge to fight extradition request

2 hours 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 February 24, 2020 5:47 AM February 24, 2020 in News
Source: 7News
By: WBRZ Staff
Julian Assange Photo: Reuters

LONDON, ENGLAND - On Monday morning WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange is appearing in a London court to fight an extradition request from the United States.

If brought to the U.S., Assange would be forced to stand trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.

The 48-year-old Australian has been in England for ten months. British Bobbies arrested him from the Ecuadorean embassy on April 11 of 2019, which was where he'd been living for the past seven years. 

According to Australian news outlet, 7News, on Monday morning, Judge Vanessa Baraitser will hear arguments pertaining to why Assange should or should not be sent to the United States. 

Protestors stand outside of the building where he stands trial and Judge Baraitser informed the court that any disturbances would see people removed from the building. 

The hearing at London's Woolwich Crown Court will not decide if Assange is guilty of any wrongdoing, but will only decide if he should be sent to the U.S.   

