WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon handing out toys this weekend at St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse

2 days 22 hours 58 minutes ago Saturday, December 20 2025 Dec 20, 2025 December 20, 2025 8:00 AM December 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, WBRZ's Syvia Weatherspoon is handing out toys ahead of the holidays at the St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse. 

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sylvia's Toys for Christmas will be giving away toys collected since the end of November. 

To receive a pre-wrapped gift, children must be present. 

Toys will also be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday while supplies last.

Learn more about the event, held at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road, here.

