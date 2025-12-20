45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: Omega Psi Phi at LSU helping with Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

25 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 11:41 PM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon showcases how members from Omega Psi Phi helped contribute to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas.

The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days