45°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Omega Psi Phi at LSU helping with Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon showcases how members from Omega Psi Phi helped contribute to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas.
The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in...
-
After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work
-
Former St. Gabriel police officer pleads guilty to malfeasance
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Seven Zachary athletes sign to play college sports
-
Delane is a unanimous All-American
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators