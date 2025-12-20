2 Make a Difference: Omega Psi Phi at LSU helping with Sylvia's Toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon showcases how members from Omega Psi Phi helped contribute to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas.

The distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at 6190 Greenwell Springs Road beginning 9 a.m.

