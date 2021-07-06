Widespread showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, Elsa heading to Florida

Widespread showers and storms will continue to bring a threat of heavy downpours for the entire WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today will trend a bit rainier than yesterday. Scattered showers will become more widespread in the late afternoon and early evening. The most active time for rain will be between 3-6pm, you will likely run into some rain on your evening commute. Heavy downpours will be possible, so if you are caught driving in the rain, look out for street and poor drainage flooding.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to trend near 90 degrees all week. On Wednesday, the rain will be more active in the morning and early afternoon. The evening commute will be mostly dry on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will trend a bit drier, showers will still be around, but most areas will stay dry. Rainfall totals for the entire week are expected to be 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. Scattered showers will continue into the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa is a tropical storm with maximum winds near 60mph. Elsa is then expected to move north along the west coast of Florida and make landfall on Wednesday along the west coast of Florida. Nearly all of Florida is expected to see some rain from T.S. Elsa as it passes over, and some areas are already seeing it. Then, Elsa will curve northeast over Florida and move along the east coast of the US. Elsa is not forecast to impact the local area. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Tweets by WBRZweather