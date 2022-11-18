58°
Latest Weather Blog
White Light Night returns Friday to Mid City
BATON ROUGE - More than 100 artists and vendors will line Government Street for White Light Night on Friday.
The annual celebration in Mid City highlights local creators, with booths set up throughout the district allowing visitors to enjoy the best food, music and art the area has to offer. The event officially runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Trending News
You can read more about the participants and where to go by visiting Mid City Merchants' webpage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people...
-
Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his...
-
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
-
Person hurt after reported road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for...
Sports Video
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers