East Baton Rouge Parish Prison inmate found dead of suspected suicide, deputies say

BATON ROUGE — An inmate in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison was found dead in his cell in a suspected suicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found Kip Leblanc's body around 7 p.m. on Monday, about 45 minutes after a routine roll call, EBRSO said. He was found unresponsive with "ligature material" around his neck, according to the sheriff's office, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on the preliminary scene investigation, no obvious signs of trauma were observed, and the preliminary indication is suicide," EBRSO said.

Deputies said Leblanc, 28, of Chauvin, was arrested by Baton Rouge Police and booked into the parish prison on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two women at a local motel.

EBRSO said there were no suicide concerns at the time of his booking, and he was placed in a cell alone because he tested positive for tuberculosis.

Leblanc's official cause of death is pending an autopsy.