Louisiana State Police agrees to pay nearly $5M settlement in Ronald Greene wrongful death case, reports say

FARMERVILLE — Louisiana State Police has agreed to pay a $4.8 million settlement in a wrongful death case surrounding the 2019 fatal arrest of Ronald Greene, according to NOLA.com.

Greene died just after midnight on May 10, 2019. Body camera footage showed he was beaten by State Troopers after leading them on a high-speed chase near Monroe. Hours later, Governor John Bel Edwards was notified by former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves of a man dying after a "violent and lengthy struggle" with troopers.

Troopers told Greene's mother her son had died in a car crash. One week later, former Troop F Commander John Peters reportedly told the investigator to hide incriminating body camera footage of troopers.

A year after Greene's death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020. In September 2020, the WBRZ Investigative Unit aired its first story about Ronald Greene, questioning what really happened and showing concern of a cover-up underway.

The settlement, stemming from the lawsuit by Greene's family, comes nearly seven years to the day after Greene's death, the newspaper reported. However, the suit was put on hold for several years as the U.S. Department of Justice got involved, but was reopened in February 2025.

The settlement names five LSP troopers and a Union Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, according to the newspaper. All six men were initially charged in Greene's death but later had those charges either dropped or reduced.