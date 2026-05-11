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Baton Rouge Police asking for public's help with leads in hit-and-run crash

1 hour 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 8:42 PM May 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit a pedestrian along College Drive and left the scene. 

Officers said the hit-and-run crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 30 along College near Corporate Boulevard. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

BRPD shared a photo of the either white or silver SUV, which was being driven by a white male.

 

"Although the photograph is not the best quality, investigators are confident that someone may recognize the vehicle or have information related to this ongoing investigation," BRPD said. 

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