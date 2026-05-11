Baton Rouge Police asking for public's help with leads in hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit a pedestrian along College Drive and left the scene.

Officers said the hit-and-run crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 30 along College near Corporate Boulevard. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

BRPD shared a photo of the either white or silver SUV, which was being driven by a white male.

"Although the photograph is not the best quality, investigators are confident that someone may recognize the vehicle or have information related to this ongoing investigation," BRPD said.

Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2000