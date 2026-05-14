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State Sen. Gary Carter leaves Louisiana redistricting panel, replaced by Sen. Royce Duplessis
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News Video
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Louisiana man accused of trafficking more than 1,800 turtles faces five years...
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Resolution calling for study on expanding SNAP to cover grocery delivery fees...
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Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser: Rural Tourism Summit hopes to draw attention to...
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Another listed owner of Baton Rouge massage parlor arrested for allegedly promoting...
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Five people arrested after Morgan City fight involving firearms and robbery
Sports Video
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U-High baseball readies for third straight State Championship appearance
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LSU baseball deals with reality of disappointing season
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Catholic High Bears baseball headed back to state championship series
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Saints rookie receiver gets a break on day two of rookie mini-camp
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Lane Kiffin issues apology over Oxford comments