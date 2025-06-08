79°
White Castle Community Center hosts health resource fair

By: WBRZ staff

WHITE CASTLE - Health care providers brought education and care Saturday to people who might otherwise go without in Iberville Parish.

The Healthy Communities Coalition brought testing and treatment to the White Castle Community Center, providing physicals, blood pressure checks, dental exams and vaccinations with food and live entertainment while people waited.

It was the first time the event was held in White Castle.

