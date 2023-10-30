When can you Trick or Treat around the capital area? See the full list of times here

See below for a full list of Trick or Treat times for parishes throughout the capital area on Halloween night. Ascension Parish 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Assumption Parish 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Baton Rouge Parish Trending News Bicyclist dead after accident with car in Gonzales on Sunday

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Iberville Parish 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Livingston Parish 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pointe Coupee Parish 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in rural areas St. Helena Parish 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. James Parish 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Mary Parish 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tangipahoa Parish 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Baton Rouge Parish 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. West Feliciana Parish 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.