51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

When can you Trick or Treat around the capital area? See the full list of times here

3 hours 2 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, October 30 2023 Oct 30, 2023 October 30, 2023 4:38 PM October 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

See  below for a full list of Trick or Treat times for parishes throughout the capital area on Halloween night.

Ascension Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Assumption Parish

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Trending News

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Iberville Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Livingston Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pointe Coupee Parish

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in rural areas

St. Helena Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. James Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary Parish

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

West Baton Rouge Parish

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Feliciana Parish

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days