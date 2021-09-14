What will be on your ballot for the postponed fall elections

Statewide Constitutional Amendments (Every parish will vote):

Amendment 1: “Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing,

electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and

responsibilities of the commission?”

-A VOTE FOR WOULD Allow a single authority to oversee the collection, electronic filing and policy guidance

for state and local sales taxes.

-A VOTE AGAINST WOULD Continue to constitutionally require separate collection, filing and policy oversight of sales

taxes by the state and local governments.



Amendment 2: “Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”

-A VOTE FOR WOULD Lower the maximum rate of the income tax and allow removal of a major state tax

deduction, triggering statutory reforms for individual and corporate income and franchise taxes.

-A VOTE AGAINST WOULD Keep the Constitution’s current tax rates and the requirement to allow a deduction for

federal taxes paid, which would stop all the statutory reforms.



Amendment 3: “Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection?”

-A VOTE FOR WOULD Allow the boards of the levee districts created since 2006 to raise up to a 5-mill property tax without voter approval.

-A VOTE AGAINST WOULD Continue to allow levee districts created since 2006 to get voter approval for any tax millage



Amendment 4: “Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent?”

-A VOTE FOR WOULD Allow the transfer of more dedicated funds to fix a state budget deficit.

-A VOTE AGAINST WOULD Keep the current 5% limit for tapping dedications to fix a deficit

Read more - including arguments for and against each amendment - on PAR's website: HERE

Parish Specific Races:

Ascension:

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court

Lynelle Johnson (R)

Kim Landry (R)

J. Russell-Roddy (No Party)

Assumption:

Bayou L'Ourse Gravity Drainage District No. 1 -- $65.00 Parcel Fee - BOC - 15 Yrs.

East Baton Rouge:

Judge, Family Court - Section 1, Division B

Erika Green (D)

Natalie Tellis Robertson (D)

City Judge, City Court, ES 1A, City of Baton Rouge

Whitney Higginbotham Greene (No Party)

Terrel "TK" Kent (D)

Carson Marcantel (R)

Member of School Board, District 4, Central Community

"Phil" Graham (R)

Kimberly "Kim" Powers (R)

Concord Estates Crime Prevention District, $69.50 Parcel Fee- BOC - 4 years

Capital Area Transit System (City of Baton Rouge), 10.6 Mills Renewal- BOC - 10 years

St. Mary:

PW Consolidated School District No. 5 -- 11.82 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 -- 11 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 1 of 2 -- 13.34 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 2 of 2 -- $2.55M Bond - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Recreation District No. 4 -- 2.24 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

West Feliciana:

Parishwide School Board -- 1/2 % S&U Tax Renewal - SB - 10 Years