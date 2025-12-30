Insurance, unemployment, related laws among those from 2025 session that go into effect in new year

BATON ROUGE — A series of new laws passed during the 2025 regular and special sessions take effect in the new year.

The laws, signed by Gov. Jeff Landry, are primarily concerned with insurance reform, tax elections and unemployment benefit changes.

Here are a few of the laws taking effect on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1:

Act 151 (effective Dec. 31):

This new law revises the state’s unemployment insurance eligibility requirements. The new requirements mean that those who are unemployed must actively search for at least five employment opportunities weekly and have documentation proving applications to continue earning benefits.

Act 15:

This new law changes how fault is handled in civil injury cases, replacing “pure comparative fault” with a “modified comparative fault” rule, meaning that if someone is found at 51% at fault, they cannot recover anything in a civil lawsuit.

Act 19:

This new statute provides a discount on commercial motor vehicle insurance with dashboard cameras and telematics systems.

Act 77:

Under this new law, the Louisiana Department of Health has the authority to classify hospitals and set standards for them, allowing the state to bring hospitals in line with current policies and regulations in a consistent manner.

Act 85:

This new law changes how insurance companies can set rates by defining what advertising expenses can be added when calculating premiums, saying only expenses related to running the business, like administrative costs, can be counted in calculations.

Act 162:

This new provision requires the broadcast and recording of the Board of Ethics and Supervisory Committee on Campaign Finance Disclosure meetings.

Act 227:

This law requires health insurance for integrative treatments like acupuncture, cryotherapy and scalp cooling systems used in connection with medical cancer treatment.

Act 251:

This new law "authorizes an individual income tax deduction for certain amounts a taxpayer receives through hardship distributions from retirement accounts."

Act 282:

This law "authorizes university laboratory schools to participate in the student tuition organization tax credit program."

Act 352:

The new law will prohibit fax and mail filings in all state district courts for both civil and criminal cases. Attorneys will be permitted to file electronically, in person or via court courier, and if filing in person, attorneys may request the return of their original documents after the Clerk's office digitizes them.

Act 501:

The new provision dictates how much the Louisiana Department of Insurance is allowed to collect from people and companies involved in the insurance industry, including license fees for producers and financial regulation fees.

For a complete list of laws taking effect in 2026, primarily about insurance provisions, click here.