What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
BATON ROUGE - Crews worked Saturday to load up the barge with fireworks for the WBRZ Fireworks on The Mississippi show on Monday night.
David Spear, a manager for Gulf Coast Fireworks, says his company has helped supply the event's fireworks for a long time.
"It's going to be another great display put on by WBRZ for all residents and guests of Baton Rouge," Spear said.
Spear says the firework show is fun for everyone.
"It's such an awesome experience to play a part of such a patriotic event in the Louisiana capital," Spear said.
He says the preparation leading up to the event can be hard and draining, but it's the reaction from spectators as the fireworks light up the sky that makes it worth it.
"We just want them to say 'dang, that was amazing,'" Spear said.
His ultimate goal is to have viewers lose track of time while dazing off into the lit-up sky.
"If I keep their attention in the air, a 10-minute display is going to feel like a 30-minute display," Spear said. "A 20-minute display is going to feel like a 45-minute display."
You can catch the event on WBRZ + starting at 9 p.m. Monday.
What to expect for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi
