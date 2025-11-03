What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled during the US government shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown has now dragged on for over a month, and shortages of air traffic controllers are straining operations — with flight disruptions piling up nationwide.

Staffing shortages have caused flight delays at a growing number of airports in recent weeks. Among the latest disruptions, Newark Airport in New Jersey experienced delays of two to three hours on Sunday. And busy hubs like George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O’Hare were also seeing dozens of disruptions over the weekend.

Experts, as well as union leaders representing air traffic controllers and security screeners, warn that the impact could grow significantly worse the longer the shutdown continues and workers go without a paycheck. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers had been working without pay for weeks.

Here is what to know about your rights as a passenger and what to do if your trip is delayed or canceled:

Check before going to the airport

It is better to be stuck at home or in a hotel than to be stranded in an airport terminal, so use the airline’s app or flight websites to make sure that your flight is still on before heading to the airport. This FAA site can be checked to see if there are widespread delays at your airport.

Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler, suggests also closely monitoring the news if you have upcoming travel plans. Democrats and Republicans have largely remained at a standstill — but if and when that changes, it "could put all of this doubt lingering over air travel to an end pretty quickly,” Potter said.

My flight was canceled. Now what?

If you are already at the airport, it is time to find another flight. Get in line to speak to a customer service representative, and call or go online to connect to the airline’s reservations staff. It also helps to reach out on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, because airlines might respond quickly there.

Airlines will rebook you on a later flight for no additional charge. The good news right now is that this is not a peak travel time, so travelers stand a better chance of finding seats. But the busy holiday season is right around the corner, and at those peak times, passengers might have to wait days for a seat on a new flight.

Consider other travel options

If these problems do become more widespread, you might consider whether it makes sense to travel by train, car or bus instead. But there is really no way to predict when and where a staff shortage might happen, and the ongoing shortage of controllers is so critical that even a small number of absences can cause problems.

Potter said the shutdown is different from when a single airline is having problems and travelers can just pick another carrier. This is creating problems for entire airports at once.

“As these problems expand and spread the longer the shutdown drags on, it’s unlikely that there will be one airline running on time if the rest of the them are failing,” he said. “It’s going to affect the entire system over time.”

Can I ask to be booked on another airline?

You can, but airlines aren’t required to put you on another carrier’s flight. Some airlines, including the biggest ones except Southwest and the discount airlines, say they can put you on a partner airline. But even then it is often hit or miss.

Jeff Klee, the CEO of AmTrav, which helps businesses book travel, has recommended researching alternate flights while you wait to talk to an agent.

Am I owed a refund?

If you no longer want to take the trip, or have found another way of getting to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money, even if you bought a non-refundable ticket. It doesn’t matter why the flight was canceled.

"If the airline cancels your flight, you can say, ‘Alright. I will take a refund and get my money back,’” Potter said. “The important piece is that you get your payment returned to you. You’re not just settling for an airline voucher that may expire in a year or less.”

You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you didn’t get to use.

Can I get compensation?

U.S. airlines are not required to pay additional cash compensation and cover lodging and meals for passengers who are stranded, even if a flight cancellation or a severe delay is the airline’s fault.

The Biden administration had proposed a rule that would have changed that and required airlines to pay passengers for delays and cancellations in more circumstances, with compensation proposed between about $200 and as high as $775. But the Trump administration scrapped that last month, and the airlines praised him for doing so.

What airlines will cover

Each airline is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation has a site that lets consumers see the commitments that each carrier makes for refunds and covering other expenses when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

Other tips

Travel insurance might help if you bought a policy when you booked or used a travel credit card that offers that product, but Potter said you shouldn’t assume you will be covered even if you have insurance. Check the fine print to see if you are covered in situations like this when a shortage of workers causes flight disruptions.

If many flights are canceled, airline agents will soon be overwhelmed by requests. If you're traveling in a group with someone who has a higher status in the airline's loyalty program, call using their frequent flyer number. You may get quicker service.

You also can try calling your airline’s international support number, which is usually listed online and may have shorter wait times.

Be nice. The agent is likely helping other frustrated travelers, too, and yelling won't make them more willing to help. Remember, the cancellation isn’t their fault.