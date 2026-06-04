Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round Up returns with live music on Friday

ST. GEORGE — The Food Truck Round Up is returning to Perkins Rowe tomorrow evening.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features several local food trucks along with live music.

If it rains, the event will move to the Great Hall in front of Cinemark. See the full food truck lineup here.